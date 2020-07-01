FPJ Fast Facts: Explosion at Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant- what we know so far

At least six people have died and 17 injured when a boiler exploded at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India's thermal plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore.
Here is what we know so far:
1. The explosion occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations on Wednesday morning.
2. The injured have been taken to NLC India hospital for treatment.
3. The cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained.
4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and assured all possible help to control the situation in the aftermath of the boiler explosion that broke out in Tamil Nadu.
"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to Chief Minister Office of TamilNadu (CMO) and assured all possible help. CISF is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured," he said in a tweet.
5. While preliminary inputs from the explosion site said two people died, the toll has gone up to six now, the NLC official said. "Six men have died. Sixteen people who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai," he said. The six deceased men, aged between 25 and 42 years, were contract workers. The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40 per cent burn injuries according to an initial assessment, the official said.
6. It is the second major boiler blast in NLC India. In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded. The company's TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each.
(With input from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)