FPJ Fast Facts: 110 arrested, 3 dead in Bengaluru violence - 10 things we know so far

Three people were killed in police firing in east Bengaluru after violence broke out on Tuesday night over a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew. Over 60 police personnel were also injured in the violence which took place within KG Halli and DJ Halli police station limits, reported the News Minute.

Here is what we know so far:

1. A mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar and vandalised a police station and Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence after his nephew Navin shared a social media post on Prophet Muhammad.

2. A large number of people gathered near the MLA's house and vandalised it and damaged the vehicles parked there. Reportedly, more than 25 vehicles and 200 bikes were torched.