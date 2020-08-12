FPJ Fast Facts: 110 arrested, 3 dead in Bengaluru violence - 10 things we know so far

Three people were killed in police firing in east Bengaluru after violence broke out on Tuesday night over a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew. Over 60 police personnel were also injured in the violence which took place within KG Halli and DJ Halli police station limits, reported the News Minute.
Here is what we know so far:
1. A mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar and vandalised a police station and Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence after his nephew Navin shared a social media post on Prophet Muhammad.
2. A large number of people gathered near the MLA's house and vandalised it and damaged the vehicles parked there. Reportedly, more than 25 vehicles and 200 bikes were torched.
3. The police teams who tried to contain the violence also bore the brunt of the mob as their vehicles were also damaged. Over 60 police personnel were injured.
4. To bring the mob under control and disperse it, police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing.
5. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence.
6. MLA Murthy appealed to the community members to not resort to violence. "I am appealing to my Muslim brethren that we should not resort to violence for the fault committed by some miscreants. There is no need to fight. We all are brothers. We will get the person punished as per law. We will also be with you. I appeal to the Muslim friends to be calm," he said in a video message.
7. Bengaluru Police have arrested 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday morning.
He tweeted, "With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts.. also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police. APPEAL TO ALL TO COOPERATE WITH POLICE TO MAINTAIN PEACE."
8. Section 144 is imposed in entire Bangalore city. Curfew is imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.
9. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddyurappa said that directives have been issued against perpetrators and govt has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Govt won't tolerate such provocations and rumours," he added.
10. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the source of social media post. He condemned the violence and appealed for peace.
"I strongly condemn Communally Provocative Offensive Post on Social Media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful. Police must find out the source from which the Post originated rather than take cognisance of only those who shared it," the Congress leader tweeted.
