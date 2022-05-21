FPJ Explains: Why Telangana CM KCR met Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal

What’s cooking? The political pot in on the boil in Delhi. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on a week-long visit to Delhi, met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Later in the week, he will be taken to Mohalla Clinics by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This, however, looks like something beyond courtesy calls and medical tourism.

Could it be an attempt to set the ball rolling for the Third Front?

The meetings could have been arranged keeping Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab in mind. A could of months ago, KCR had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

During his meet with Uddhav in February, the two leaders had said they were concerned about ‘political environment and misuse of agencies.’

During that visit to Mumbai, the Telangana Chief Minister had also met NCP Sharad Pawar.

KCR, time and again, has come down heavily on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the lead up to the Bengal elections he has urged the people to ‘uproot it and throw it into the Bay of Bengal.’

In the coming, KCR plan a Bharat Yatra and aims to meet leaders in Bihar, Bengal and Karnataka.

Although he has maintained that the country doesn’t not require a front to throw BJP out, but says it does need a forum of like-minded leaders.

KCR is acting as a needle to weave a front against the ‘arrogant’ BJP. It remains to be seen if his efforts end up making a Third Front ready to take on BJP in 2024.

KCR’s Meeting Till Date:

KCR meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (May 21, 2022)

KCR meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (May 21, 2022)

KCR meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin (Dec 15, 2021)

KCR meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maha CM Uddhav Thakeray (May 20, 2022)

KCR meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (March 4, 2022)

KCR meets Subramanian Swamy and Rakesh Tikait (March 3, 2022)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:29 PM IST