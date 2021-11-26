FPJ explains: Know what Genome sequencing is as it may get mandatory for international travel amid COVID-19

Amid fears of anticipating raise in Covid cases on account of an increased flow of tourists during the Christmas season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested that the state task force members ask for genome sequencing reports of passengers flying in from Europe, the USA, and Russia.

Genomic sequencing has emerged as an increasingly necessary tool in the effort to trace in spots of Covid-19, as governments around the world grapple with the inevitability of continued transmission in lieu of a vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Genomic sequencing allows scientists to identify SARS-CoV-2 and monitor how it changes over time into new variants, understand how these changes affect the characteristics of the virus, and use this information to better understand how it might impact health.

In short, Genomic sequencing allows health authorities to map coronavirus clusters. Matching the genomic findings of a Covid-19 case to epidemiological information can help authorities track down the source of the virus.

What is genomic sequencing?

The SARS-CoV-2 genome which is sought for during your COVID-19 checks, encodes instructions organized into sections, called genes, to build the virus. Scientists use a process called genomic sequencing to decode the genes and learn more about the virus.

Scientists believe that the genome sequence represents a valuable cue, helping them find genes much more easily and quickly. Genomic sequencing analyses the virus sample collected from a diagnosed patient and compares it with other cases.

According to WHO, Sequencing enabled the world to rapidly identify SARS-CoV-2 and develop diagnostic tests and other tools for outbreak management. Continued genome sequencing supports the monitoring of the disease’s spread and evolution of the virus.

As per the current norms on travel amid COVID-19, fully vaccinated passengers are allowed to leave the airport without Rt-PCR tests while the otherwise need to submit updated Rt-PCR test reports. Yet, Mumbai officials are giving a thought on genome sequencing reports from passengers related to international travels.

