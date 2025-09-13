IND Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP & Other Opposition Parties Call For Boycott Of Match - VIDEO

Left: Uddhav Thackeray Right: AAP leaders burn a Pakistan-labelled effigy |

New Delhi: Opposition political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) have called for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. The match comes just 145 days after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai stated that the Supreme Court should intervene to stop the match, adding that it should not take place.

"The Supreme Court should make a decision in this and I insist that this (the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025) should definitely be stopped, considering the sentiments of the common people," Rai said speaking to news agency ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers led by former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj today burnt a Pakistan-labelled effigy outside their office.

Bharadwaj appealed the people to boycott clubs and resturants that provide screening of the match. "Indian government is making cricketers play with such disgusting people who wiped our sisters' sindoor. We'll expose all the clubs and restaurants in Delhi that telecast India-Pakistan matches," Bharadwaj said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism.

"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked.

Apart from political opposition, Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, also appealed to the public not to attend the match or watch it on television.

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan...I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families...What are our cricketers doing? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. But except 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan," she said.

"I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this," she added.

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav also was vocal about his stance. "I don't know what will happen, but I have already said that, according to me, this match should not be played," he said.

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv and FanCode apps from 20:00 IST on 14-09-2025.