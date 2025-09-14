Does Zakir Naik Have AIDS? Fugitive Islamic Preacher Denies Viral Claims, Lawyer Vows Legal Action Against 'Fake News' | X/@fatima_khatun01

New Delhi: Islamic preacher and fugitive Zakir Naik denied rumours circulating on social media alleging that he is suffering from AIDS.



The controversial figure, currently residing in Malaysia, labelled the reports as "rubbish" and "fake news," aimed at tarnishing his reputation.



Here's What He Said



Speaking to Free Malaysia Today, Naik dismissed the reports, saying that there is no truth to the claims about his health. "This is rubbish, this is fake news," Naik said, adding that he is in good health. The rumours had gained significant traction across various social media platforms, compelling Naik to publicly clarify the situation.

His lawyer, Akbaruddin, explained that the spread of such false information is directly linked to Naik’s public profile. He said, "Fake news has been used as a weapon to defame Naik," as quoted by the publication. Akbaruddin also revealed that Naik is investigating the origin of the rumours and intends to take legal action against those responsible. The lawyer confirmed that when he last met Naik, the preacher's health was completely normal.



Background on Zakir Naik’s Legal Troubles



Naik fled India for Malaysia in 2017 after being accused of money laundering and giving inflammatory speeches. He is currently wanted by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Naik faces multiple charges, including promoting terrorism and involvement in a terror funding case.



In May 2019, the ED filed a chargesheet against him, stating that Naik owned assets valued at over Rs 193 crore. Of these, assets worth more than Rs 50 crore have been seized by authorities. Despite these allegations, Naik continues to present himself as an Islamic preacher and peacemaker, although his speeches have often been criticised for inciting violence rather than promoting harmony.



Naik holds Malaysian citizenship, which he obtained following his departure from India, allowing him to avoid arrest and further investigation. The preacher remains a contentious figure, with his legal status still unresolved.