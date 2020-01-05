FPJ Exclusive: Jay Panda reveals BJP's plan to educate students on CAA

After facing flak on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP has now decided to make small videos to educate students on the act, said party's national spokesperson on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, National vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baijayant Jay Panda citing a survey said that only two percent of students know about CAA, so in order to tackle that BJP will make short videos, which will be two-three minute long, to explain about the act.

Jay Panda said, "there is one particular survey which states that only two percent the students know exactly what the Act is all about. So in order to educate students about what the Act is all about, BJP will make short videos."