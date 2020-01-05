FPJ Exclusive: Jay Panda reveals BJP's plan to educate students on CAA

After facing flak on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP has now decided to make small videos to educate students on the act, said party's national spokesperson on Sunday.
Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, National vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baijayant Jay Panda citing a survey said that only two percent of students know about CAA, so in order to tackle that BJP will make short videos, which will be two-three minute long, to explain about the act.
Jay Panda said, "there is one particular survey which states that only two percent the students know exactly what the Act is all about. So in order to educate students about what the Act is all about, BJP will make short videos."
"Nowadays students want compressed information, so we trying to focus on creating short videos which will be an FAQ type. The short videos will two-three minutes long and will answer most of the answers raised by the students. And later if they still have questions, they always can read more about it and ask us about it," added Jay Panda.
This comes after Massive protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship Amendment Act was notified in the Gazette of India. On December 15, there was a clash between the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Delhi police. Visuals of police personnel barging into Jamia and attacking students in the library had outraged the student communities across the country, who took to the streets to protest against the police excess and also the CAA and NRC.
