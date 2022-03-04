FPJ Exclusive: BJP will repeat success of 2017 Assembly polls, says Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Varanasi: Citing good governance, better law & order situation, improved road, electricity and water supply as the biggest asset for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is confident about repeating the same success of 2017 assembly polls in the coming days. Amidst hectic campaigning schedule, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to FPJ.

Q. What is your feedback about the various phases where polling has been completed?

A. For us, the phases where elections have been completed, the results would be same as was in previous polls. The results would repeat the success of 2017 assembly polls for BJP. The reason being, no one wants comeback of corruption and casteism, which was prevailing in the regime of opposition parties. People of UP want security and good governance, which only BJP can provide. Lot many opposition parties have joined hands but together they cannot guarantee good governance and rule of law.

Q. Which of the seven phases of poll would give BJP the best results

A. All the phases have been good for us and specially the last two, sixth and seventh in the east UP would be the best for us. The response of people and the feedback show that BJP is going to shine in the last phase of UP polls. In the last few phases, the people of UP, it seems, are going to ensure a major defeat to the opposition parties. I am sure BJP would get more seats than ever in the last phase of UP Polls.

Q. Opposition is mobilizing OBCs, which had played major role in BJP’s success in the past.

A. First of all we, as BJP, do not believe in forward and backward politics and never differentiate. Everyone feels secure in BJP rule. The opposition has tried to muster support of OBCs but they failed. These communities have full faith in us and they cannot trust Akhilesh Yadav. You cannot befool people by making false claims. You will see the results would prove us right.

Q. Few big OBC faces have left BJP. Will it make any impact?

A. The people (Swami Prasad Maurya & Dara Singh Chauhan) you have mentioned were not with us in 2014 parliamentary polls, yet we got grand success. In fact, these people joined us before 2017 assembly polls and after being part of BJP, they became legislators and ministers. Om Prakash Rajbhar could become MLA only after he forged alliance with us in 2017. Prime Minister Modi who is the MP of Varanasi is our biggest face and none can stand before him.

Q. Which, according to you, have been major issues in this election?

A. We fought the entire election on the issue of good governance, development and establishing rule of law. The way BJP government controlled mafia elements and checked crime, has given a hope to the people of UP. The BJP government has worked better to improve road conditions, electricity supply and water. You can see that opposition is not targeting us on these basic issues. We have been able to provide safety and security to the people of UP. I can say that the last five years of our government was a trailer and you will see the entire movie in coming days.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:15 PM IST