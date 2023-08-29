FPJ Exclusive: Actress Navya Nair's Connection Found In Money Laundering Case Against IRS Officer Sachin Sawant

Actress Navya Nair |

The Enforcement Directorate has found links between Malayalam actress Navya Nair and the IRS Sachin Sawant Money Laundering Case. The ED has questioned and recorded the statement of Malayalam actress Navya Nair in the case. Navya Nair's statement, part of the ED chargesheet, was submitted last week in a Special ED court.

Navya Nair is an Indian actress who has appeared predominantly in Malayalam cinema, as well as in Kannada and Tamil language films. She is the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress, the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam, and the Kalaimamani Award for her contribution to Tamil cinema.

According to reliable source, during the investigation of the Sachin Sawant money laundering case based on a CBI FIR, the probe agency discovered Nair's involvement by gathering mobile data, chats, and statements from Sawant. ED officials found that IRS officer Sachin Sawant and Navya Nair were very close. Sawant had reportedly traveled to Cochin 8-10 times to meet Nair. However, when questioned by ED, Navya Nair denied any relationship,closness and stated that they were just friends.

ED's investigation revealed that Sawant had given some gifts to Nair, including jewelry items. The agency found that some of the jewelry assets were purchased by the accused IRS officer Sachin Sawant. Later in the investigation, it was revealed that Sachin Sawant had given some gifts, including jewelry, to the Malayalam actress Navya Nair. During her statement, Nair mentioned that Sachin gifted her some jewelry items as a gesture of friendship. ED attached Navya Nair's statement to the chargesheet submitted to the special court. Apart from Nair, statements of another woman friend of Sawant have also been recorded in the money laundering case.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Sachin Balasaheb Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Customs, on June 27, 2023, in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, from Lucknow. Sawant had previously worked for the ED Mumbai Zone 2 as a Deputy Director. Allegations suggest that during the specified period, Sachin Balasaheb Sawant accumulated assets disproportionate to his known and legal sources of income.During the PMLA investigation, the agency focused on alleged benami assets, firms, and irregularities connected to his finances. The ongoing investigation revealed that approximately Rs. 1.25 Crore in cash deposits originated from unexplained sources and were made into the personal bank accounts of Sawant's family members.

Additionally, these deposits were made into the bank account of a dummy company, wherein his father and brother-in-law served as directors. It was discovered that immovable property had been acquired in the name of the said dummy company. The funds for purchasing this property were indicated as personal loans and other bank loans, with repayments being made in cash. Despite being in the name of the dummy company, the flat is situated in Navi Mumbai, and Sachin Sawant occupied it as the actual owner.The agency is also investigating the alleged purchase of a BMW car in the name of a male friend of Sachin Sawant.

