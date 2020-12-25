FPJ Evening Brief: PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr to farmers under PM-KISAN; Shubman Gill, Mohd Siraj to debut in Boxing Day Test - Check out top 5 news of December 25, 2020

Here are the top 5 news of December 25, 2020:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released Rs 18,000 crores as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers.

During his address, PM Modi lashed out at Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal while alleging that they have destroyed the state and was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year.

The Prime Minister wondered while there were agitations against the new farm bills, no protests were visible against West Bengal's decision of not implementing PM-Kisan scheme. Around 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre, he said.

Modi's scathing attack against Mamata comes as Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in 2021.

The Central Government is gearing up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country and a two-days dry run has been planned in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab considering the geographical locations next week, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccine. The detailed training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and all others involved in the implementation process at different levels, to strengthen the capacity of human resource for vaccine introduction and roll-out, the Ministry said.

Superstar Rajinikanth was today admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement.

He was shooting for a movie for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, however, tested negative.

"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said. He will be investigated and monitored closely till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will impose section 144 in 17 villages, including Perne Phata and Koregaon Bhima area from December 30 ahead of the Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary event scheduled on January 1, 2021. As per PMC's order, people from outside will not be allowed to enter several villages including Koregaon Bhima in the jurisdiction of Shikrapur and Loni Kand police station during the time Section 144 is imposed in the area. Only those given passes by police will be allowed to visit the 'Jay Stambh' in Perne village to pay their tributes in the memory of the battle of Koregaon-Bhima.

Thousands of people visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people.

Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will be making their debuts in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series between Australia and India beginning tomorrow at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian team today announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, making four changes to the line-up which featured in Adelaide.

After Prithivi Shaw's failure in the first test, Gill will open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has also been replaced by Rishabh Pant. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja comes into the side after clearing a fitness. Right-arm fast bowler Siraj comes into the side in place of injured Mohammad Shami. Besides, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli who has returned home for the birth of his first child. Cheteshwar Pujara will serve as his deputy.

(With input from agencies)