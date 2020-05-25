Four vaccines may soon enter clinical trial stage: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said at least 4 of the 14 candidate vaccines for coronavirus in the country may enter the clinical trial stage very soon. In a social media interaction with BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, Vardhan said within 5 months, 4 of the vaccine candidates in the country may enter the clinical trial stage.

Rao asked the Health Minister about the status of the development of the vaccines in the country. The Minister said, “The whole world is trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. There are over 100 candidate vaccines which are at different levels of development. The WHO is coordinating the efforts. India is also actively contributing in it. There are 14 candidates in India also which are at different levels...” Vardhan said.

Health infra must be ramped up for next two months: Govt

Health infrastructure should be ramped up to ensure preparedness for the next two months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has conveyed to eleven municipal areas in the country that have accounted for 70% of India’s coronavirus case load. 11 municipal areas from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, MP, Bengal and Rajasthan account for 70% of the active caseload, the health ministry said. The government has asked the 11 municipal areas to step up monitoring in old cities, urban slums and other high density pockets like camps and clusters for migrants for case management.