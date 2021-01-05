Four held for waving saffron flag at Taj Mahal complex; watch viral video

Four people were arrested in Agra on Monday after they waved saffron flags at the Taj Mahal complex, police said.
The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended them after which they were handed over to police.
The video of the men waving saffron flags went viral on social media. The viral video shows two men holding up flags and facing the camera in a group while another person records a video.
Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur.
Police have registered a case against them, he said.
Reports said that the four men belong to a right wing outfit called the Hindu Jagran Manch. While Thakur is the organisation’s district president, three others were identified as Rishi Lavania, Sonu Baghel and Vishesh Kumar.
