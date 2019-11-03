Four die in 'Chhath' festival in Bihar

Patna: Four persons including two minors died in two separate incidents during 'Chhath' festivities in Bihar, police said on Sunday. Two women devotees, who observed the pious Chhath festival, died and four others injured when a portion of the wall of a Kali temple collapsed this morning at Badgaon village in Samastipur district, they said. The wall collapsed at around 6.30 am, when devotees were preparing to leave the ghat after offering 'arghya', Hasanpur police station SHO Chandrakant Gauri said adding that the incident triggered panic among the people. Around half a dozen women and the bodies of the deceased have been taken out of the rubble, SHO said. The deceased have been identified as Lalli Devi and Buchi Devi, both aged between 40 and 50, and injured devotees have been admitted to Hasanpur primary health centre, he said.