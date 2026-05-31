Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Kalyan Banerjee After Attack On TMC MP In Hooghly | ANI

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met party MP Kalyan Banerjee at his residence after he was "attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers".

"Today, Mamata Banerjee immediately rushed to see Kalyan Banerjee at his residence after he was attacked by BJP workers," as per the TMC party statement.

This comes after Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an "attempt to murder", Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye.

In a post on X on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the support and strength, adding that the attack on him bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and "Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the Opposition".

"Thank you, @HemantSorenJMM Ji. Your support gives me the strength to continue the fight against such intimidation and violence. Yesterday's attack bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the opposition," the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Banerjee added that he would continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence.

"When violence unfolds in full public view and the administration remains a mute spectator, it ceases to be a law-and-order failure and becomes a DELIBERATE ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ITSELF. We will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence. INDIA STANDS UNITED," he wrote on X.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and said that political opposition should be countered with logic and public opinion, not with fear and the use of force.

Sharing an X post, Soren wrote, "The attack on MP .@abhishekaitc in West Bengal is extremely reprehensible. In a democracy, there can be ideological differences, but there is no place for violence and attacks. Political opposition should be countered with logic and public opinion, not with fear and the use of force."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He demanded strict action against the culprits, adding, "I strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action against the culprits. It is dialogue and respect, not violence, that strengthen democracy."

Earlier today, five people were arrested in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur, officials said.

A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident. "Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's incident," the West Bengal Police stated.

All those arrested are locals.

The arrests come amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)