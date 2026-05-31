TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injured During Protest Outside Chanditala Police Station, Alleges Stone Pelting

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee sustained a head injury during a protest outside Chanditala Police Station on Sunday morning while leading a delegation against the arrest and alleged harassment of party workers.

Banerjee told Anandbazaar Patrika that stones were thrown in his direction during the demonstration, resulting in an injury to his head. Visuals from the scene showed the MP losing balance and being assisted by party workers. He later sat on a protest outside the police station, pressing a handkerchief against the injured area.

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The protest was organised in response to the recent arrest of Trinamool workers and the alleged harassment of party members across various parts of West Bengal.

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Black flags and slogans spark confrontation

Banerjee was accompanied by local Trinamool workers who had gathered outside the police station to submit a memorandum. During the protest, black flags were allegedly shown to the MP and slogans of “chor, chor” were raised by a group of protesters.

The Trinamool leader claimed that a stone was thrown from a distance during the commotion, striking him on the head.

Following the incident, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He accused political opponents of attempting to intimidate and silence Trinamool leaders and workers.

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