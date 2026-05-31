Watch: Biker, Scooty Rider Cheat Death After Hoarding Frame Falls In Gujarat’s Jamnagar

A major tragedy was averted in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Saturday when a hoarding frame collapsed onto a busy road amid strong winds, narrowly missing passing motorists. No injuries or property damage were reported in the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accident occurred on the bustling Ranjitsagar Road at around 2 pm and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the dramatic moments when the metal frame suddenly came crashing down in the middle of the road.

In the video, a biker can be seen approaching the spot just as the structure begins to fall. Reacting swiftly, the rider ducks to protect himself and accelerates away from the danger zone. Moments later, a scooty rider following behind applies the brakes abruptly and manages to stop in time, avoiding a potentially fatal collision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both riders escaped unharmed, despite coming within seconds of being struck by the falling structure. Witnesses described the incident as a close call, with the motorists narrowly avoiding what could have been a serious accident.

Authorities said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the hoarding frame. The collapse briefly caused concern among commuters, but traffic was restored after the debris was cleared from the roadway.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over structural safety following another mishap in Gujarat on the same day. In Anand district, a portion of an under-construction railway overbridge near Adas village collapsed. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in that incident either.