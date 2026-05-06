Jhabua Accident: How A Responsible Car Driver's Timely Brakes Saved Two From Coming Under The Wheels -- VIDEO

Miraculous Escape In Jhabua: Bike-Scooter Collides, Man Stands Up Unharmed; Car Driver Prevents Run-Over -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was narrowly averted due to a car driver's responsible driving in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua after a car, scooter and bike came face-to-face.

It started when a speeding bike rammed into a scooter driver crossing the road. Fortunately, the car driver-- about to take a U-turn at the same spot and time – applied quick brakes, saving the duo from coming under the wheels. Both the riders fell down; however, the one riding the bike stood up within seconds, as if nothing happened. The scooter rider crashed and sustained injuries.

The matter came to fore through a video being widely circulated on social media.

Watch the video here:

A major accident was narrowly averted on Wednesday in the Rajwada area of ​​Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh. A tractor-trolley carrying goods suddenly overturned on the city's busy and bustling Rajwada Road. A scooter carrying a woman was also driving behind it. pic.twitter.com/yB1OxaSoAm — Accident Moment 🥶 (@AccidentMoment) May 6, 2026

Bike rider falls face-first, gets up unharmed

In the video, three vehicles - a bike, a scooter and a car - could be seen moving at different paces. While a bike rider was driving at a slow speed, a scooter was coming forward in the same direction of the bike, at a high speed.

As soon as the bike rider took a turn, the speeding scooter coming from behind hit the bike. After this, the bike rider and the two people on the scooter fell on the road.

The collision appeared intense, and the bike rider fell face-first. However, miraculously, he stood up on his feet within seconds, unharmed.

Car driver’s quick response prevents run-over

As there were not just 2, but 3 vehicles, the car driver’s responsible stance also played a significant role in preventing another major mishap.

Had the car driver not pulled the brakes on time, the car would have run over all the 3 people who fell on the ground after the bike-scooter collision.

However, the driver moved slowly and managed to access the situation correctly. As two vehicles collided, he quickly pulled the brakes and got out of the car to help those affected.

The video is going viral on social media, with netizens left in major disbelief and relief at the same time.

The incident once again underscores the dire need of responsible and safe driving.