MP News: Bike Rider Dragged For Nearly 100 Metres After Bike Skids On Busy Road In Jabalpur; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were injured after a speeding bike slipped and dragged both for around 100 metres in Jabalpur on Friday.

The accident occurred near Bilhari Market under the Gora Bazar police station area of Jabalpur.

In the footage, the bike can be seen moving on the road when it suddenly loses balance and slips. As the bike skids, the rider falls on the road and continues to be dragged along with the vehicle.

The video clearly shows the bike scraping against the road while moving forward, and sparks can be seen coming out due to the friction.

#WATCH | Caught On Cam: Speeding Bike Skids On Busy Road In #Jabalpur; Biker Falls While Vehicle Slides 100 Metre Away

According to information, the accident took place on March 5 at around 7:56 pm. According to information, two people were travelling on a bike when the incident happened.

The CCTV camera installed in the area captured the entire accident.

The rider appears to be dragged for nearly 100 metres before the bike finally comes to a stop. People present nearby rushed towards the spot after noticing the accident and helped the injured riders.

Both persons who were on the bike suffered injuries in the incident. However, their condition is reported to be stable.

Local residents say that accidents have become common in the Bilhari area. According to them, several such incidents have taken place earlier as well.

According to the locals, the illegal encroachments along the roadside have reduced the space for vehicles, making the stretch risky for commuters.

They say it is one of the main reasons behind frequent accidents in the area.

They have demanded that authorities take action to clear the roadside and improve safety for people using the road.

The CCTV footage of the accident is now circulating widely and has once again raised concerns about road safety and traffic management in the Bilhari Market area.

Authorities said they are examining the CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area to understand exactly how the accident happened.

Officials are also collecting footage from nearby shops and buildings to get a clearer view of the incident. And, further investigation is being carried out to identify the exact cause of the accident and take necessary action.