MP News: Dry Bushes Sparks Massive Blaze Near Chambal Ravines In Morena; Efforts On To Douse Flames-- VIDEO

MP News: Dry Bushes Sparks Massive Blaze Near Chambal Ravines In Morena; Efforts On to Douse Flames |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted in the bushes at Chambal's ravines in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Friday. High flames and rising smoke triggered panic among the locals.

According to reports, the massive fire broke out near Nayagaon Useth village in the Mahua area of the district.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Dry Grass Sparks Major Fire in Chambal Ravines, Fire Brigade Rushes to Control Blaze #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/vdnw04jivA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 6, 2026

Eyewitnesses said dry grass caught fire in the Chambal River ravine, which grew severe rapidly.

When villagers saw the large flames and rising smoke, they immediately informed the Mahua police station. Mahua police station in-charge Dharmendra Gaur and staff arrived at the scene and began attempting to extinguish the fire using bushes and informed the fire brigade.

However, the Chambal River is rugged and eroded, due to which the fire brigade could not reach the spot, creating a challenge for the first responders. The police personnel, along with the fire brigade staff, diverted the fire towards the fire brigade with the help of bushes, and then the fire was controlled by bringing pipes from the fire brigade.

Mahua police station in-charge SI Dharmendra Gaur said, "The fire broke out due to strong sunlight and dryweeds.". The blaze was slowly moving towards thevillage, we informed the fire brigade and started extinguishing the fire. The fire brigade could not reach the spot, but with the help of the staff, the fire was allowed to move towards the brigade, and, then efforts are being made to control the fire with the help of the fire brigade."

According to reports, the first responders are actively working to bring the blaze under control, but dry weeds along the Chambal ravines is making it challenging.