MP News: Swarm Of Bees Attack During Roza Iftar In Chhatarpur; Several Bitten-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Roza Iftari in jungle turned chaotic after a swarm of bees attacked the fast observers in Chhatarpur on Friday. The group was out to open their fast and enjoy iftar (post sunset meal in Ramadan) near a waterfall at scenic Hathni Kund.

The sudden attack created panic among the people, as they left food and ran to save themselves.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. In the video, people can be seen running and trying to escape the attack. Some people are seen slipping and falling as the crowd pushes each other in panic while trying to move away from the bees.

Within moments, panic spread in the area. People started running in different directions to save themselves from the bees. Several people were stung by the bees, while others got injured during the chaos.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident took place in the Hathni Kund forest area under the Kishangarh police station limits.

According to information, a group of people had gone to the area near a waterfall and rocky spot in the forest to offer evening prayers and open their Roza together.

The place is known for its natural beauty and many people visit it for outings.

Reports say that a man named Anjar Rain had reached the spot with his friends and other people to arrange the Iftar. They had brought food and other items and were preparing to open their fast. A small fire was also lit using a gas cylinder to help with the preparations.

However, the smoke and heat from the fire are believed to have disturbed a nearby hive of bees in the forest. Soon after, a large swarm of bees flew towards the gathering and began attacking the people present there.

Local people present at the spot somehow managed to control the situation and helped the injured move to a safer place away from the bees. First aid was later given to those who were hurt.

Since the incident took place in a forest area, it took some time for people to manage the situation properly. However, after some time the bees moved away and the situation returned to normal.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the incident, but the sudden attack created fear among the people present there.