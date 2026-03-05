 MP News: Neemuch Goldsmith Crafts World’s Smallest Opium Pod Replica In 24-Carat Gold -- VIDEO
Rajesh Soni has crafted what he claims is the world’s smallest opium pod replica using 24-carat gold. The miniature, measuring 5 mm by 3 mm and weighing 50 mg, was inspired by opium crops in Neemuch district and Mandsaur district. Soni hopes the creation will earn a world record and bring recognition to his town.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Neemuch Goldsmith Crafts World’s Smallest Opium Pod Replica In 24-Carat Gold -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A goldsmith from Jawad in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district has crafted what he claims to be the world’s smallest replica of an opium pod using pure 24 carat gold.

The miniature artwork has been created by Rajesh Soni, who is known for making micro gold sculptures. 

Inspired by the flourishing opium crop currently seen in the Neemuch district and Mandsaur district region, he decided to design a tiny replica of the opium pod, often referred to as ‘black gold’.

Watch the video here:

A 50 mg replica!

The replica measures just 5 mm in length and 3 mm in width and weighs only 50 milligrams. 

It has been made using 24-carat gold and is so small that it can be placed on the tip of a needle or among poppy seeds.

Soni said it took two days of continuous effort to complete the piece and the design had to be remade 5 times before achieving the final result. 

Due to the extremely small size, the work required very fine tools and careful welding with a low gas flame. Even a small mistake could damage the delicate structure.

Created mini Taj Mahal, FIFA World Cup Trophy 

This is not the first time the goldsmith has created such miniature artworks. Earlier, he had made a tiny model of the Taj Mahal that could fit on a thumbnail, as well as a miniature FIFA World Cup Trophy made of gold.

Through his latest creation, Soni hopes to get his work recognised in a world record and bring recognition to his district and town through art.

