MP: 1,484 Artistes Dance Their Way To Guinness World Records At 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 1484 Kathak dancers who performed at ‘Kathak Kumbh’ in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday scripted the Guinness World Records”.

It was part of the inaugural-day of the seven-day 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival, organised by the Culture Department. Under the choreography of renowned dance guru Rajendra Gangani, the dancers from different cities of the state presented a 20-minute performance on the song ‘ Daal-daal bole koyaliya…’ in Raga Basant..

They danced on the beat of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's ancient musical instrument Nagara and the chimes of Ghungurus of the dancers made the historic achievement of the dance Festival memorable. The Guinness World Records certificate was handed over to the Chief Minister.

Yadav congratulated the dance gurus and dancers from different cities of the state for creating the record.

Country’s first Gurukul for training of tribal, folk arts

CM Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of the country's first Gurukul for training of tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho. He also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Gurukul. He said that in the Gurukul, there will be arrangements for training in traditional arts of tribal and rural communities like crafts, dance, singing, playing, painting and their oral literature through senior gurus. The Gurukul will be envisioned in such a way that traditional skills and indigenous knowledge systems will be protected along with their overall development in rural life. Besides, the legacy of ancestors will also get expanded, Yadav added.CM also announced to open an allopathic hospital and an ayurvedic college and hospital in Khajuraho.