MP News: Class X Student Found Hanging At Room In Mandsaur, Kin Blame Exam Pressure | Representative Image

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A class X student was found dead at his home in Shiv Vihar Colony in Mandsaur’s Sitamau town on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Piyush Rathore and had appeared for his social science exam on Monday. His family members claimed that Piyush had been upset as his exam didn’t go well.

On Wednesday, Piyush went to his room and locked the door to prepare for his next exam scheduled on Friday after his father encouraged him to study.

When he didn’t come out of his room even after an hour, his family became concerned. On breaking the room’s door, they allegedly found him hanging from a makeshift noose. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared brought dead.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Sitamau police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

15 yo Girl hangs self over exam stress

Stressed over mathematics exam, a 15-year-old girl hanged herself to death in Gwalior.

The incident took place in Siddheshwar Nagar under the Thatipur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Angel Tiwari, a Class 10 student.

According to police and family members, Angel had returned home after attending her coaching class. She had dinner with her mother and younger brother and later went to her room. About two hours later, when her mother went to check on her, she found the girl hanging from the ceiling.