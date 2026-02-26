 Indore News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Hangs Self At Residence In Tilak Nagar; Was A Single Child
HomeIndoreIndore News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Hangs Self At Residence In Tilak Nagar; Was A Single Child

Indore News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Hangs Self At Residence In Tilak Nagar; Was A Single Child

In Indore, 19-year-old BSc student Pratha, the only child of Parikshit Badhika, allegedly hanged herself at her Tilak Nagar home on Wednesday evening. Found by family, her body was sent for post-mortem. Police registered a case, investigating possible causes, including stress. No disputes were reported. Student suicides in the city are rising, including 25-year-old Antriksh Agrawal in February.

Indore News: 19-Year-Old Hangs Self At Residence In Tilak Nagar; Was Only Child to Parents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old student allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday. 

The deceased was the only child of her parents who were present at the home at the time of incident. The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. 

According to information, the incident occurred in the Tilak Nagar area of Indore on Wednesday evening. 

Tilak Nagar police informed that the girl was found hanging in her room by her family members. After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The deceased was identified as Pratha, the daughter of Parikshit Badhika. She was a resident of Sainath Colony. At the time of the incident, her family members were present at home.

Prathe was pursuing BSc

Pratha was a second-year BSc student at Medicaps College. Police said she regularly attended college and was continuing her studies.

She was the only child of her parents. Her father runs an MP Online shop. During initial questioning, the family did not mention any dispute or specific reason behind the incident.

The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning. Police have established a marg case and are investigating possible reasons, including stress or other factors.

Detailed statements of the family are yet to be recorded.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please consider seeking help from a trusted person or a professional support service.

Student deaths reported frequently in city 

Not long ago, on February 5, a 25-year-old medical student, Antriksh Agrawal, allegedly ended his life at the hostel of MGM Medical College. The incident caused a panic at the hospital and triggered a detailed investigation. 

The college’s Anti-Ragging Committee also convened a meeting to begin a comprehensive probe into all possible factors related to the death.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

