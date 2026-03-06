MP News: 'Heading Towards Badrinath To Seek Spiritual Balance', Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Announces Month-Long Break To Keep Away From 'Distraction' --VIDEO

MP News: "Heading Towards Badrinath To Seek Spiritual Balance", Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Announces Month-Long Cut-Off From Public Life --VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced a total cutoff from public life for about a month. He said he will embark on a spiritual journey to the mountains of Badrinath to keep away from distraction.

The spiritual leader shared a video in which he announced that he will travel towards the sacred region of the Himalayas to meditate after May.

Check the video out:

#WATCH | ‘Going On 1-Month Break From Daily Life, Will Meditate In Badrinath Hills As Per Guru Agya’: #DhirendraShastri Announces Hiatus To Keep Away From Distraction #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/XY2vmjvyfJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 6, 2026

No 'Divya Darbar'

During this entire time, Bageshwar Peethadhishwar is expected to leave his Dham as he declares himself incommunicado with his social life. He won't hold his widely attended 'Divya Darbar' sessions that draw thousands of devotees from across the country.

This month-long break comes after the guidance of his guru, who has advised him to devote this period entirely to spiritual practices.

In a video shared by Shashtri, he said, "As per my Guru's guidance, I am heading for a month-long retreat from public life and will meditate in the lap of Badrinath. I stand at this point, where there are uncountable reasons for distractions, and it becomes necessary to seek spiritual balance in such circumstances. Hence, I sacrifice my social life, including phones, television, and Kathas, for a month."

Give up on Phone, interviews, and TVs

Shashtri declared a total cut-off from the Internet, mobiles, TVs, Interviews and his Kathas (spiritual narratives) instead, choosing to remain in complete solitude. In the meantime, he would not meet his devotees as well.

Aims to attain spiritual solitude

The decision to move towards the Himalayan region of Badrinath in Devbhoomi (Land of Gods) aims to attain solace and spiritual solitude with deep meditation, prayers and sadhana (disciplined spiritual practice).

However, after completing this period of meditation in the Badrinath region, he is expected to return and resume his religious activities.

"Once I am back from my 1-month retreat, we all will meet with new energy, new ideologiges and new preparations." Said Shashtri.

Badrinath, the destination for mediating sages

Badrinath, a sacred shrine in the lap of snowy ranges, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is part of the 'Char Dham' pilgrimage sites. It is often associated as one of the best places to meditate for saints and sages.