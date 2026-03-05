Bhopal News: Four Stabbed In Separate Incidents During Holi Celebrations In City |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite heavy police deployment and patrolling, four stabbing incidents were reported from different areas of the city during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. Two other assault incidents over playing Holi and spraying colours were also reported from rural areas.

In the first incident in the Arera Colony area, unidentified miscreants stabbed a youth identified as Rohit Chauhan (23) while he was playing Holi with his friends. Chauhan was rushed to hospital by his friend Suraj, who also informed the police. On his complaint, Habibganj police registered a case.

In another incident, 23-year-old Pramod Panthi was allegedly stabbed by Harsh Manjhi in the Gautam Nagar area following an argument while the two were in an inebriated state.

At Karond Crossing under Nishatpura police station, Bablu Gaur was assaulted and stabbed by Durjan Banskar, Raja and their aides over a petty dispute during Holi celebrations.

At Ratan Colony under the same police station limits, Piyush Thakur (26) was allegedly stabbed and injured by Ajay Ahirwar, Sameer and others after a drunken brawl. Police officials said cases have been registered in all the incidents and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

Two assaulted over Holi colours

Meanwhile, in the Itkhedi area, Ravi Rajput was allegedly assaulted by Sunil Tamoli and his aides when he objected to colour being sprayed on him. In another incident in Sukhi Sewania, Golu Lodhi was assaulted by Bhanu Bairagi, Vishnu and others when he objected to people playing Holi and creating a ruckus near his house.