Bhopal News: 25-Year-Old Professor Dies After Consuming Bhang During Holi Celebration | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old professor died under suspicious circumstances in the Ashbagh area of Bhopal after reportedly consuming bhang while celebrating Holi with friends, as reported by officials on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Nayak (25), son of Umesh Nayak and a resident of Ashbagh.

According to police, his health suddenly deteriorated after he consumed bhang during Holi celebrations. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Krishna had been celebrating Holi with friends until Wednesday evening. During the celebration, he drank bhang and danced with his friends.

Later, he felt uneasy and went to a friend’s room, where he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

His friends immediately took him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead after a brief attempt to treat him.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday afternoon.

A relative of the deceased, Beni Prasad Sharma, said that Krishna had mixed six bhang tablets in about one litre of milk and reportedly drank it alone.

According to family members, Krishna Nayak had completed his B.Tech from a private institute in Bhopal.

He was working as a professor in a private college and also taught students at a coaching institute in MP Nagar.

Police have recorded statements of the family members and friends. Officials said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report confirms the exact cause of death.