MP News: Youth Caught Riding Bike With Woman Seated On Fuel Tank In Chhatarpur; Police Fine Him For Violating Rules-- VIDEO VIRAL

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was fined by police after a video surfaced on social media showing him riding a bike with a woman seated on the fuel tank on a busy road in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the video began circulating widely on social media platforms.

In the video, the youth can be seen driving a motorcycle at speed while a woman is seated on the fuel tank in front of him. The woman is sitting sideways with both legs on one side of the bike, which is considered unsafe and against traffic rules.

The video also shows that the bike was being driven on a busy road with other vehicles moving around.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Man Rides Bike With A Woman Seated On Fuel Tank In MP’s #Chhatarpur; Fined For Violating Traffic Rules #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/1Za3beAFmX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 5, 2026

According to information, the video was recorded by a passerby who noticed the unusual and risky scene on the road.

After the video surfaced online, police took note of the matter and began an investigation to identify the rider.

Using the video and other details, police were able to trace the motorcycle and identify the youth as Virendra Ahirwar.

Police later called the youth for questioning regarding the incident. During questioning, Virendra Ahirwar told the police that the woman sitting on the fuel tank was his wife.

He claimed that his wife was not feeling well and that he was taking her somewhere for help, which is why he made her sit on the front of the bike.

However, police officials said that such an explanation does not justify breaking traffic rules.

They stated that riding a bike in this manner is very risky and can put the lives of both the rider and the passenger in danger. Officials also pointed out that sitting on the fuel tank while the vehicle is moving can lead to serious accidents.

After completing the inquiry, police took action against the youth for violating traffic rules and issued a challan.

Authorities also appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and avoid such dangerous acts on the road.