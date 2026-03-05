MP News: Youth Drowns At Bargi Dam While Bathing With Friends During Holi Celebrations In Jabalpur; Search Operation Underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth drowned in a dam while bathing with friends in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Zero Point of Bargi Dam during Holi celebrations.

The body of the youth has not yet been located, and authorities are continuing the search operation in the dam.

According to police, the youth has been identified as Shailesh Nema and the incident occurred when he and his group of friends had gone to the dam to celebrate Holi together.

Nema entered the water to bathe along with his friends. During the bath, he suddenly moved towards a deeper area of the dam and lost his balance, after which he drowned.

Sources said the youth had gone to the dam around 1 pm with his friends. While bathing, he accidentally stepped into deeper water. As he struggled to stay afloat, his friends immediately tried to rescue him.

However, the depth of the water and the sudden incident made it difficult for them to save him.

After receiving information about the drowning, police reached the spot and a search operation was launched. Teams from the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started searching the water soon after the incident was reported.

The search operation continued till late evening on Wednesday, but the youth could not be located. Due to darkness, the operation had to be stopped for the night.

The incident also led to anger among the victim’s family members. Late at night, upset relatives reached the Bargi police outpost and created a commotion. They staged a protest and demanded that the search operation should continue without delay to find the youth.

Police officials spoke to the family members and assured them that the search would resume the next morning with full effort. Following the assurance given by the police, the protest ended.

On Thursday morning, the search operation was started again by police and SDRF teams at the dam. Authorities said efforts are being made to locate the youth in the deep waters.

Meanwhile, the Bargi outpost police have started an investigation into the incident to understand the exact sequence of events.