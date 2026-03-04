MP News: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Drowning In Water-Filled Field Pit In Indore | Representative Image

Indore News (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday.

After that the family took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Khudail police station area.

According to Khudail police, 18-month-old Rajni, daughter of Sandeep, resident of Tillor, was playing in the field near her house in the evening. She fell face down while going towards the pit dug for water in the field.

She remained in the water for 20 minutes.

After about 20 minutes, the grandmother searched for her and found the girl in the pit. The family immediately took him to the nearest hospital. From there he was referred to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family members said that at the time of the incident, the mother was cooking food at home and the grandmother was working nearby. They thought that the girl was in the house. Rajni was the only child of her parents, whose father worked as a labourer.

The family members refused to conduct the post-mortem at the hospital, but since the matter was a police case, the body was kept in the mortuary. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Similar Case were 20-Year-Old College Student Drown In Mohadi Waterfalls

A fun outing turned into a tragedy when a 20-year-old college student drowned while picnicking with friends at the popular Mohadi waterfalls in the Khudel police station area.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the victim, Suraj Kushwah, a BA second-year student at Sage University, and his friends went to the waterfalls for a swim and to make reels. While bathing in the Kund, Suraj ventured into deep waters and, unable to gauge the depth, began to sink. His friends tried to save him but failed.