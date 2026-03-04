MP News: 70-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death With Axe Over Old Dispute In Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old man was brutally murdered with an axe in Umri Police Station area of Bhind district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramsiya Yadav, a resident of Bilav village. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the case.

According to police, the incident took place when Ramsiya Yadav had gone to graze his goats near his field in a ravine area. At that time, a man named Godan Yadav reportedly reached the spot along with one of his associates. An argument broke out between them over some issue, which soon turned into a violent fight.

Police said the accused allegedly snatched Ramsiya’s axe and attacked him repeatedly. Due to the severe injuries, the elderly man died on the spot. After the attack, the accused fled from the scene.

During questioning in the village, some locals told the police that the accused was seen running away from the spot while shouting that he had taken revenge for his father’s death. This statement has led police to also examine the possibility of an old rivalry behind the murder.

However, the family members of the deceased have given a different version. They said the accused carried out the attack while he was under the influence of alcohol. According to them, there was no old dispute between their family and the accused.

Police investigation revealed that the father of the accused, Pratap Yadav, was murdered around 15 to 20 years ago. In that case, a man named Brajesh Yadav and a woman were accused. Later, witnesses turned hostile and the accused got relief in the case.

The grandson of the deceased, Deepsingh, said that his grandfather had no connection with the old murder case and the accused killed him in a drunken state.

Station in-charge Shivpratap Singh Rajawat said police are investigating both angles — the possibility of revenge and the claim that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident. He added that the real reason behind the murder will become clear only after the investigation is completed.