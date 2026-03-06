MP News: 26-Year-Old Drunk Youth Found Dead In Chhatarpur, Was Missing Since Holi Bhai Dooj

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man who had gone missing on the day of Holi Dooj was later found dead under suspicious conditions in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The body was discovered on a hill near Hardwarpur village under the Lavkushnagar police station area. Family members have also expressed suspicion over the incident.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Mukund Yadav, also known as Balmukund, aged 26. He was unmarried and worked as a truck driver for a trader in Sagar. He had come to his village a few days ago to attend a family wedding and celebrate the Holi festival with his relatives.

Family members said that on Thursday afternoon, which was the day of Holi Dooj, Mukund was sitting on the road outside the village. His uncle, Kishan Yadav, spoke to him at that time and advised him not to drink alcohol or take any intoxicating substance since it was a festival day. After that conversation, Mukund reportedly left the place and did not return home.

Later in the evening, a shepherd who had gone to graze goats informed the villagers that a man was lying on the nearby hill. When family members reached the spot, they found Mukund lying there. They immediately brought him down from the hill and rushed him to the Lavkushnagar Community Health Centre for treatment.

After a preliminary check, doctors referred him to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur. However, doctors there declared him dead.

Another relative, Hanumat Yadav, said Mukund had consumed alcohol during the Holi celebrations earlier. However, he was said to be normal till Thursday afternoon. The family is unsure about the exact reason behind his death.

They suspect that it could be due to excessive alcohol, some poisonous substance, or a natural cause.

Meanwhile, police have taken up the case and started an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.