Two Injured After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Road Dig Site, One Falls Into Pit In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were injured after their motorcycle crashed near a road excavation site in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which is now circulating widely on social media.

The accident occurred in the Gokalpur area of Jabalpur district.

In the CCTV clip, the motorcycle can be seen coming at high speed, as if the riders were unaware of the roadwork ahead. They failed to apply the brakes in time and crashed into the tin barricade placed near the site. Due to the impact, one rider was thrown to the side of the road while the other fell into the dug pit. The motorcycle remained on the road after the crash.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

Two Men Were Injured After Their Speeding Motorcycle Crashed Into A Barricade Near A Road Excavation Site, Throwing ONE Rider Into A Pit In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/WxB6vY33H4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 10, 2026

According to information, the road had been dug up under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission for laying a pipeline.

A deep pit had been made in the middle of the road as part of the work.

According to reports, the two youths were riding their motorcycle at high speed and failed to notice the barricades and the pit ahead. Their bike first hit the divider and both riders were thrown into the air due to the impact.

One of the riders fell directly into the deep pit, while the other was thrown to the side of the road. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

After receiving information about the accident, the team from Ranjhi Police Station reached the spot and rushed both injured men to a hospital.

Despite the strong impact, both riders survived and suffered only minor injuries.

Station in-charge Umesh Golani urged people to drive carefully, especially at night, and keep their vehicle speed under control as road development work is ongoing in many areas.