Dhar Murder: ‘Oscar-Winning Acting?’ Netizens Slam Viral VIDEO Of Priyanka Purohit Fake-Grieving Husband’s Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video linked to the sensational murder case in Dhar has gone viral on social media, in which the woman can be seen grieving her husband's death. The clip enraged the public after police exposed that she, along with her lover, hired the killers for her husband.

The viral video has triggered strong reactions from netizens, who are now questioning the accused woman’s emotional display after her husband’s death. Many social media users sarcastically described her reaction as “Oscar-winning acting”, saying the grief now appears staged.

The video shows Priyanka Purohit crying loudly and mourning the death of her husband Devkrishna Purohit. The clip was recorded soon after the incident at their house in Gondikheda Charan village, when the case was initially believed to be a loot-cum-murder.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen wailing and expressing grief over her husband’s murder, while people around her try to console her.

Watch the video below :

In MP's Dhar, four men broke into Priyanka Purohit's (27) house, killing her husband Devkrishna Purohit and fled with gold and money.



Police found the robbed valuables in her room, exposing the fake robbery narrative.



She planned it all with lover.pic.twitter.com/NVwOGuyomD — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 9, 2026

However, after police exposed the alleged murder conspiracy, the same video began circulating widely on social media platforms.

Many users are now criticising Priyanka’s reaction and calling it “fake grief”.

During the investigation, several inconsistencies were found in her statements, and the jewellery that was claimed to be stolen was later recovered from inside the house.

Following the findings, the police further questioned Priyanka, after which she confessed being part of the plan.

After these revelations, the viral video of Priyanka crying over her husband’s death has drawn sharp reactions online. Many social media users mocked the scene, calling it “Oscar-winning acting”, while others expressed anger over what they described as “dramatic” and “staged."

Read full story below :

According to police, Priyanka and her alleged lover Kamlesh were arrested for plotting the murder of Devkrishna. Investigators said the duo had planned the crime and tried to stage it as a robbery to mislead police.

Kamlesh allegedly arranged the killing through an aide, while Priyanka initially told investigators that unknown men had entered the house, looted cash and jewellery, and killed her husband while he kept resisting.