MP News: Dhar Woman, Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder; Theft Staged To Mislead Police |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected robbery case in Dhar district has turned into a murder investigation, with police confirming that a woman conspired with her lover to kill her husband and stage a theft to mislead investigators. The incident took place on Monday night in Gondikheda Charan village.

Police arrested Priyanka Purohit (27) and her alleged lover Kamlesh (33) for the murder of her husband Devkrishna Purohit. According to police, Kamlesh paid around Rs one lakh to his aide Surendra Singh to carry out the killing. Surendra is currently absconding.

Following the incident, Priyanka told police that unidentified intruders had entered their house at night, confined them in separate rooms, looted jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash and killed her husband when he resisted. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the probe led by SP Mayank Awasthi, several inconsistencies emerged. Priyanka allegedly changed her statements, her mobile phone was missing and the jewellery reported stolen was later recovered from inside the house. These findings raised suspicion about the robbery claim.

During interrogation, Priyanka confessed to the crime. Police said she and Kamlesh had planned the murder so they could live together. The couple had been married since the age of 15 and the relationship was strained. Police believe the plan was finalised a few days before the incident.