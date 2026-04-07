 MP News: Trader Murdered, Jewellery Looted In Sardarpur
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MP News: Trader Murdered, Jewellery Looted In Sardarpur

Unidentified armed men killed chilli trader Devkrishna Purohit at his Gondikheda Charan home and looted jewellery worth lakhs. The attackers locked his wife in a separate room before fleeing. Police, led by SP Mayank Awasthi, launched a detailed investigation using forensic tools and a dog squad. This follows a recent violent theft in the tehsil.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
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MP News: Trader Murdered, Jewellery Looted In Sardarpur |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified armed criminals broke into the house of chilli trader named Devkrishna Purohit in Gondikheda Charan village under Rajod police station in Sardarpur tehsil between 1 to 2 am on Monday, killing him and looting valuables.

The assailants attacked Purohit and his wife, locked the latter in a separate room and brutally assaulted the trader. They ransacked the house and fled with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. Purohit was stabbed with a sharp weapon and succumbed to injuries during the attack. His body was sent to Sardarpur Civil Hospital for post-mortem, while his wife remains in deep shock.

Police reached the spot the same night. On Tuesday morning, SP Mayank Awasthi, along with senior officers, inspected the scene and directed teams to carry out a detailed investigation using forensic tools and a dog squad.

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The incident comes close on the heels of another crime in Sardarpur tehsil. On the night of March 28–29, unidentified men arrived in a pickup vehicle in Kapasthal, Shyampura, stole goats and assaulted a resident, breaking his leg when he tried to intervene. The accused in that case are still absconding.

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