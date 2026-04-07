MP News: Over Half Dozen Armed Miscreants Kill Trader, Loot Cash & Jewellery In Dhar | AI Generated

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Eight to ten unidentified armed miscreants entered the chilli trader's house late at night on Monday, assaulting the couple and killed trader before escaping with the cash and jewellery in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

The incident that occurred in Gondi Kheda Charan village of the Rajod police station area has shaken the entire area.

According to information received, a chilli trader identified as Devkrishna, son of Laxman Purohit. Around 1 and 2 a.m. on Monday, 8 to 10 unidentified miscreants entered the house of chilli trader Devkrishna. Devkrishna and his wife were sleeping in the room at that moment. The miscreants went straight to the same room and took the couple hostage.

According to information, the miscreants first brutally assaulted the couple. After this, the wife was forcibly locked in another room and information was sought about the jewellery and cash kept in the house.

In an atmosphere of fear, the wife told the criminals to take away whatever belongings they had, but despite this, the cruelty of the accused did not reduce.

Merchant brutally murdered

The miscreants took the trader Devkrishna Purohit to another room, stuffed cotton in his mouth, and beat him brutally. Due to the severity of his injuries, his condition rapidly deteriorated. Seriously injured Devkrishna was taken to the Community Health Centre in Sardarpur, where he succumbed to his injuries

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, looting jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the house. After the incident, the family immediately informed the police.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police from Dhar, Sardarpur SDOP, Rajod police station, forensic team, and dog squad arrived at the scene. The police have started investigating the case, but till now no concrete clue about the accused has been found.