Indore News: High Court Starts Regular Hearing In Bhojshala Row Case |

HC starts regular hearing

in Bhojshala row case

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court began regular hearing of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute on Monday.

A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi heard the matter after noon and said the hearing will continue on Tuesday. Counsels representing all parties participated in the proceedings.

The dispute centres on Bhojshala, an 11th-century monument in Dhar protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. The site holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims.

Hindus consider the structure a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, also known as Saraswati, while Muslims regard it as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

Following the High Court’s earlier order, authorities conducted a scientific survey of the site and invited objections.

On April 1, the Supreme Court said the Madhya Pradesh High Court will examine objections raised by the Muslim side regarding the survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, while emphasising adherence to principles of natural justice.

The Supreme Court also said that objections arising from aspects recorded during videography at the site must be duly considered by the High Court in line with principles of natural justice.