Indore News: Techie Murder – Cops To Reconstruct Crime Scene Today | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police will take the father and son suspects accused of mowing down Shampa Pathak Pandey, an engineer with IT major Infosys, to the crime scene on Sunday to reconstruct the incident.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said both suspects, Kuldeep Chaudhary and son Mohnish, have been taken into two-day police remand, which will end on Sunday. Before producing them again in court, police will carry out the reconstruction at Sagar Samriddhi Enclave in Shiv Vatika Township as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said they are building a “watertight case” against the suspects to ensure they do not receive any legal leniency.

Residents of the society have united seeking strict punishment for the suspects. Many residents are eyewitnesses and will provide formal statements to the police.

The dispute reportedly began over a penthouse owned by the Chaudharys, which was being rented out through Airbnb. Residents opposed this arrangement, due to frequent visits by outsiders, alleging that some visitors were involved in unethical activities.

Repeated violations despite action

Earlier, traffic police and Lasudia police had taken action against Mohnish on multiple occasions for traffic violations when he was a juvenile. Despite this, his behaviour reportedly remained unchanged.

His record includes driving vehicles without number plates, using prohibited tinted black film, driving without a valid licence, and installing unauthorised hooters and sirens. He was also cited for illegal vehicle modifications and reckless driving. Instances of defying official orders and refusing to provide information to police have also been reported.

Residents said stricter action earlier might have prevented the incident.