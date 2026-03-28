Indore News: 62-Year-Old Jumps In Sirpur Lake, Suicide Note Reveals Prolonged Illness

Indore News: 62-Year-Old Ends Life By Jumping In Sirpur Lake, Suicide Note Reveals Tension Of Illness |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man jumped into Sirpur lake and ended his life in Indore, the officials reported on Saturday. He was, apparently, suffering from prolonged illness.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Manoj Jayaswal, son of Rajaram Jayaswal. He was a resident of Chhota Bangarda.

Suicide note found

The incident occurred late Friday night, and a suicide note was recovered in which he mentioned being troubled by his heart disease.

According to police, they received information late Friday night that clothes and other belongings of a person were found near Sirpur lake.

The team reached the spot and recovered Manoj’s body, which was then sent to the district hospital for postmortem on Saturday.

Family had filed missing complaint

Manoj had been missing since around 2 pm on Friday. His family filed a missing person report at Aerodrum police station.

His son, Ganesh Jayaswal, said the family had been searching for him since the afternoon, checking relatives’ places and nearby areas. They later learned about the body in the pond.

Manoj was a heart patient and reportedly troubled by his illness. He is survived by three children - two sons and a daughter. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.