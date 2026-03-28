Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Orders Urgent Removal Of Water Hyacinth From Sirpur Lake |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move to protect the ecological health of Sirpur Lake, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed officials to prepare and implement an immediate action plan for the removal of water hyacinth spread across the water body.

The directive came during an early morning inspection of the pond and surrounding areas, where the commissioner expressed concern over the rapid growth of the invasive aquatic plant, which threatens water quality and biodiversity. He instructed the workshop department and sewerage officials to coordinate efforts and take prompt action to clear the pond.

Emphasising the importance of preserving Sirpur Lake, a designated Ramsar site, Singhal also ordered continuous monitoring to ensure that no untreated wastewater enters the water body. He reviewed the functioning of the nearby sewage treatment plant (STP) and sought details on the quality of treated water being discharged.

The commissioner underlined that maintaining the pond's ecological balance is a top priority and that timely removal of water hyacinth is essential to prevent further environmental degradation.

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During the broader inspection, Singhal also took note of sanitation lapses at community toilet facilities in nearby areas, imposing penalties and directing stricter monitoring. Besides, he reviewed water supply systems in Musakhedi, issuing instructions to ensure adequate supply during the upcoming summer season.