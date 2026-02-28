Indore News: IMC Cracks Whip On Sanitation Lapses Ahead Of Swachh Survey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the upcoming field assessment under the Swachh Survey, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early-morning surprise inspection of sanitation arrangements across various parts of the city on Thursday and took strict action against officials found negligent in their duties.

During the inspection of Zone No. 11, which included GPO Square, Shivaji Vatika, the Dawa Bazaar area and adjoining localities, Singhal found garbage and unhygienic conditions in and around the medicine market. Expressing strong displeasure, he ordered the imposition of a penalty on the agency responsible for sanitation at the market premises. He also directed officials to initiate challan action against shopkeepers and others found littering the area.

For negligence in sanitation work, CSI Shailesh Pal was reprimanded on the spot and instructions were issued to deduct three days salary of the CSI and seven days salary of Inspector Ruchir Rana. The commissioner made it clear that any laxity in cleanliness work would not be tolerated and that all officers and employees must discharge their responsibilities with seriousness.

Subsequently, Singhal inspected sanitation arrangements in Zone No. 20, including Ward No. 8 at Jinsi Haat Maidan and nearby areas. Finding the cleanliness standards unsatisfactory, he expressed strong displeasure and ordered the deduction of three days salary of CSI Sandeep Dangi and seven days salary of Inspector Dushyant Dabore.

During the visit, Singhal also checked the attendance register at the Kadabeen Hajiri Centre and directed action against employees found absent from duty.

Issuing further instructions, he directed all zonal controlling officers and zonal officials to ensure regular monitoring in their respective areas. He emphasised launching special cleanliness drives in market areas, public places, squares and parks and ordered strict challan action against those spreading garbage. He also stressed the need to create public awareness to encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness.