Fake Tantriks Dupe Couple Of ₹17.5 Lakh, Coerce Them To Buy Expensive Ayurvedic Medicines From Jabalpur & Nagpur

MP News: Fake Tantriks Dupe Man Of ₹17.5 Lakh Via Ayurvedic Medicines Purchases | AI-Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was allegedly duped of ₹17.5 lakhs by two tantriks who promised to resolve their family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident happened under the Kotwali Police Ghansor, Seoni, Jabalpur

According to the report, the victim was identified as Chandrakant Soni, a resident of Ghansor, Seoni.

Two cunning fraudsters, claiming to be Tantrics, swindled money from the victim on the pretext of purchasing medicines. The victim was coerced into purchasing Ayurvedic medicines from two different pharmacies under the guise of curing his ailments.

Medicines worth ₹5.25 lakhs were purchased from an Ayurvedic pharmacy located at Damoh Naka in Jabalpur.

Medicines worth ₹12.5 lakhs were purchased from a pharmacy in Nagpur.

After two purchases of ayurvedic medicines, the victim became suspicious when the fraudsters demanded yet another purchase, this time from Allahabad.

This shocking case surfaced when the fraudster demanded that the victim buy medicines for the third time, then the victim became suspicious that they were posing as tantriks and the fraudster who was committed under the guise of providing solutions to problems posing as a spiritual healer.

The Kotwali Police have registered a case and are currently on the lookout for the two accused individuals.

Bank Employee Duped Of ₹2.8 Lakh On Promise Of High Returns

A similar case of duping was reported, where a 38-year-old bank employee from Nehru Nagar fell victim to a cyber fraud and lost over Rs 2.8 lakh after being promised high returns on stock and cryptocurrency investments. The fraud was carried out through Telegram and WhatsApp over four days.

According to reports, Rahul Sonune works in a private bank. He reported that on March 24, he received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number stating, “Hello Money Investment Sir.