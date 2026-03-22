Bhopal News: Retired IB Officer Duped Of ₹1.51 Lakh In Facebook Marketplace Scam

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was duped of Rs 1.51 lakh in a cyber fraud in Shahpura after being lured by a fake Facebook post offering household items for sale.

Police registered a case against unidentified accused on Friday and launched an investigation, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, victim Ravindra Donge, a resident of Mahendra Colony, came across a Facebook post while browsing on his mobile phone. The post appeared to be from the account of a known officer, claiming he had been transferred and was selling household belongings. A contact number was provided for interested buyers.

Trusting the post, Donge contacted the number. The caller offered to sell all items for Rs 1,51,500. Finding the deal reasonable, Donge transferred the amount to the bank account shared.

However, the items were never delivered. When Donge tried to contact the seller again, the phone was switched off. On verifying with the actual officer, it emerged that his Facebook account had been misused and no such sale had been posted, police said.