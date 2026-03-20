Bhopal News: Fresh Census May Project Higher Number Of Divyang | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During the 2011 Census, over 8 lakh divyang were identified in Madhya Pradesh, with five types of visual disabilities taken into account.

In the fresh Census to be undertaken in the state, 21 types of disabilities will be considered to identify divyang.

According to projections based on the 2011 Census, the number of divyang was expected to reach around 14 lakh in 2022. However, the Census could not be conducted that year due to Covid and is now expected to be undertaken this year.

With the increase in disability categories, the number of specially abled people is likely to rise.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice Department, based on Unique Disability ID cards, has identified 10.01 lakh divyang in the state.

Divyang await pension hike

Currently, divyang receive Rs 600 as financial assistance. In comparison, beneficiaries under the Ladli Behana scheme receive Rs1,500 per month.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, states that financial assistance for divyang should be 25% higher than social assistance provided under any other category.

If Rs 1,500 per month given under Ladli Behana is considered, then divyang should receive Rs 1,800 per month. The proposal was sent thrice to the government to increase the financial assistance from the present Rs600, but no decision has been taken, a senior Social Justice Department officer said.

Financial aid lower than other states

Rashtra Drishtihin Sangh general secretary Heeralal Baghel told The Free Press that financial assistance given to divyang in Madhya Pradesh is significantly lower than in other states.

Rajasthan gives around Rs 3,500 per month to divyang, while Delhi gives around Rs 4,500. Bihar provides around Rs 1,500 per month, he said, adding that the monthly pension should be increased.

21 types of disabilities under Divyang Adihikar

Adhiniyam 2016

1. Mental Retardation

2. Autism spectrum disorder

3. Cerebral palsy

4. Mental illness

5. Hearing impairment

6. Blindness

7. Low vision

8. Leprosy cured

9. Muscular dystrophy

10. Multiple sclerosis

11. Thalassemia

12. Sickle Cell disease

13. Parkinson s Disease

14. Specific learning disabilities

15. Dwarfism

16. Multiple3 disabilities

17. Speech impairment

18. Locomotor disability

19. Acid attack victim

20. Intellectual disability

21. Hemophilia