Video: Worker Killed After Factory Lift Collapses In Gujarat’s Himmatnagar

A worker was killed in a tragic industrial accident after a lift collapsed inside a factory in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, police said. The incident occurred late on Saturday evening at Pramukh Industries in the Himmatnagar GIDC area.

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According to preliminary information, routine operations were underway at the factory when the lift suddenly came crashing down. The victim, identified as Devarajsinh Parmar, was working nearby at the time of the accident.

Officials said Parmar was directly beneath the lift when it fell. The heavy structure reportedly struck him on the head, causing severe and fatal injuries. Witnesses said the lift plunged so suddenly and with such force that the worker had no opportunity to move to safety and was trapped underneath.

Co-workers rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the loud crash and attempted to rescue him. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene before any medical assistance could be provided.

The accident triggered panic among other workers in the factory, where activities had been proceeding normally moments before the tragedy. Employees described the incident as shocking, saying the fatal accident unfolded within seconds.

Police from the Himmatnagar A-Division Police Station reached the site and initiated an investigation. An accidental death case has been registered, and authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the lift’s collapse. Further inquiries are underway to determine whether there was any mechanical failure or negligence involved.

The incident has revived concerns over industrial safety standards in the state. About six months ago, two migrant workers were killed in a similar accident at an industrial unit in Olpad taluka of Surat district after a lift used for transporting goods reportedly collapsed. Both workers died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries.