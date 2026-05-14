Bhiwandi Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Worker Killed After Plywood Sheet Falls From Fourth Floor At Construction Site; Labourers Protest Over Safety Lapses

Worker Killed After Plywood Sheet Falls From Fourth Floor At Bhiwandi Construction Site; Labourers Protest Over Safety Lapses | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 14: A 25-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar lost his life after a heavy plywood sheet allegedly fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building near Arihant City Phase 2 in Bhiwandi’s Temghar Pada area, triggering outrage among workers who accused the contractor of gross negligence and inadequate safety measures at the site.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Fulsar Haroon Shaikh (25), a native of Katihar district in Bihar. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon while centering removal work was underway on the fourth floor of the under-construction structure.

Worker suffers fatal head injury at site

According to eyewitnesses and fellow workers, labourers were engaged in dismantling slab centering when a large plywood sheet suddenly slipped from the upper floor and came crashing down on workers stationed below. The plywood reportedly struck Fulsar directly on the head with massive force, leaving him critically injured and bleeding profusely on the spot.

Co-workers immediately rushed the injured labourer to a nearby private hospital where doctors administered emergency treatment and stitched the deep head wound with multiple sutures. However, due to excessive blood loss and the severity of the head injury, Fulsar succumbed during treatment.

Labourers protest over alleged negligence

The death sparked tension outside the IGM Sub-District Hospital, where a large number of labourers gathered and staged a protest against the contractor and builder. Angry workers alleged that basic safety protocols were completely ignored at the construction site, putting the lives of labourers at constant risk.

Workers claimed that no protective safety net had been installed beneath the upper floors despite hazardous work being carried out at height. They further alleged that several labourers were working without proper helmets and other mandatory safety gear.

The protesting workers demanded adequate compensation for the deceased labourer’s family and insisted that the contractor bear the expenses of transporting the body to his native village in Bihar. The situation remained tense for several hours as workers refused to disperse until their demands were addressed.

Contractor accepts workers’ demands after protest

Following prolonged discussions and mounting pressure from labourers, the contractor eventually agreed to accept the workers’ demands, after which the protest was called off.

Officials from Shantinagar Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated further inquiry into the incident. After completing the panchnama and post-mortem formalities, the body was sent to Bihar for the final rites.

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Safety concerns raised over construction practices

The incident has once again raised serious questions over worker safety standards at large construction projects in Bhiwandi, where labourers often allege that builders and contractors prioritise speed and cost-cutting over human safety, while compliance with safety norms remains largely confined to paperwork.

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