23-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Lift Shaft At Borivali West Construction Site

A 23-year-old labourer allegedly died after falling from the 13th floor of a construction site in Borivali West on Thursday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old labourer allegedly died after falling from the 13th floor of a construction site in Borivali West on Thursday. He was working as a lift repair technician at the site. While he was near the lift area, he reportedly slipped and fell into an open lift shaft, resulting in his death.

The MHB police have registered an FIR against the contractor and manager of the parking lift company for alleged negligence, causing death.

Deceased Identified as Mohammad Shakil from Bihar

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shakil M. Idris Shaikh. He was from Bihar and had been working in Mumbai as a lift repair technician for the past two years. He was residing in Nagpada with a friend.

Shakil was employed with ‘R.R. Parkon’, a car parking lift company, and had been assigned to the Castle Solidago construction site in Borivali West. While going down for lunch, Shakil reportedly slipped near the ladder cut-out for the elevator on the 13th floor. He lost his balance and fell, sustaining severe head and body injuries.

His colleagues rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Brother Alleges No Safety Nets or Equipment Provided

His brother, Mohammad Shaikh, 35, lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, he alleged that the company had not provided safety nets or adequate safety equipment at the construction site. He further claimed that the labourers had repeatedly asked for safety equipment, but the contractor ignored their requests.

The police on Thursday booked the contractor of PR Parkon Company (name not mentioned in the FIR) and the manager, Rahul Kumavat, 27, a resident of Malad West. A case of negligence has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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