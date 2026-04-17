 Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Theatre In Airoli; Doused In 2 Hours, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
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Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Theatre In Airoli; Doused In 2 Hours, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

A fire broke out at an under-construction theatre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, and was brought under control within two hours. The blaze, suspected to be caused by welding sparks, occurred at a site nearing completion. No casualties were reported, and further investigation is underway.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
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Firefighters battle blaze at an under-construction theatre in Airoli, bringing it under control after two hours | IANS

Navi Mumbai, April 17: A fire broke out at an under-construction theatre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Friday afternoon, raising concern as the project was nearing completion. The blaze, which erupted around 12:50 pm, was brought under control by 2:55 pm, officials said.

The theatre, being developed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Sector 4, Airoli, was nearly 80 per cent complete when the incident occurred. According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been triggered by sparks during ongoing welding work at the site.

Fire tenders deployed, no casualties reported

"Fire tenders from the Airoli and Koparkhairane fire stations, including water browsers and fire engines, were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported," said a fire officer from NMMC.

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Firefighters managed to douse the flames after sustained efforts, and cooling operations went on till evening. Further investigation into the exact cause of the fire is in progress..

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