Video: Moradabad Youth Dies By Suicide With Father’s Licensed Gun Days Before Sister’s Wedding

Moradabad: A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide using his father's licensed firearm in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Saturday night, just days before his sister's wedding. Police have launched an investigation and are examining an alleged video purportedly recorded by the deceased before the incident.

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The incident took place in Chakfajpur village under the Kundarki police station limits. According to police and family members, Farat Ali, the youngest among six brothers and three sisters, had returned home from Punjab four days ago to celebrate Eid with his family. He worked there installing lifting barrier gates.

Officials said that around 9.30 pm on Saturday, Farat allegedly took out his father's licensed gun kept at home and shot himself in the head. Family members rushed to the room after hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead at the scene.

Reports suggest that shortly before the incident, Farat may have recorded a video on social media indicating his intention to take the extreme step. The purported video, which has circulated online, allegedly contains a message asking that his family not be harassed. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and police said they are examining the digital evidence as part of the investigation.

Authorities reached the spot soon after receiving information and seized both the licensed firearm and the deceased's mobile phone. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are trying to determine whether the young man was under mental stress or facing any personal dispute. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and the analysis of digital evidence.

The incident has left the family devastated. Preparations were underway for his sister's wedding, scheduled to take place in eight days, when the tragedy struck, turning celebrations into mourning.